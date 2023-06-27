ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

TSEM opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $47.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

