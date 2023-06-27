Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

