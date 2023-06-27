Barclays Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

