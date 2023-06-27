Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 312,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

