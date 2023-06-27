M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.05.

Shares of MTB opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

