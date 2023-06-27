Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
FITB stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
