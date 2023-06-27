Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

