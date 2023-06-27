UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of UroGen Pharma worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.75. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.