Financial Analysis: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) versus Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vroom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -17.72% -74.00% -18.63% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vroom has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vroom and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cazoo Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $20.47, indicating a potential upside of 1,537.33%. Given Cazoo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Vroom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and Cazoo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.95 billion 0.09 -$451.91 million ($1.56) -0.84 Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.03 -$870.63 million N/A N/A

Vroom has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Vroom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. Vroom, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

