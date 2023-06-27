D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s peers have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 557 3187 5101 81 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations for D-Wave Quantum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.19%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -94.66% -1,989.17% -208.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -3.33 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $922.75 million -$64.70 million -9.05

D-Wave Quantum’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

