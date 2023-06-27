Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

JPIE opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

