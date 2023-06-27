Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 148 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $125.33.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

