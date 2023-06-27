Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,210,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.