Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 260,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 146,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

