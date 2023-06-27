Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

