SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.