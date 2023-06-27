Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,031.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,022.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,726.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

