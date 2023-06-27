Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

