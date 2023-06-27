Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

