Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

CVX stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.45.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

