Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 432.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 130,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

