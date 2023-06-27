First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 596,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.