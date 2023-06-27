AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of DECW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

