First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

