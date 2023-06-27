First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,017 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

