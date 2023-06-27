iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

