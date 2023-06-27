First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $516,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

