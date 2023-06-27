First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

