First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.20% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $6,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 486.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 326,659 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $5,532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $4,000,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of SJB opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

