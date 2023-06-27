First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

