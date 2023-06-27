First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 11,969 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank from StockNews.com
- Vuzix Sees Sales Accelerate For Its AR Smart Glasses
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.