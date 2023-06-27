First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 11,969 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.