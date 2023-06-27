First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

