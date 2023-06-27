Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 1.14% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPSC. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,368,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

