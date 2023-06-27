First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,599,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $292.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day moving average of $291.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

