First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.20 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

