Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 3,423 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

