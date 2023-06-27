Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stake Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

