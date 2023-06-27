Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

