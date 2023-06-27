Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

