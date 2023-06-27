Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

