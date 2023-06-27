Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,140 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

