Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.08 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.