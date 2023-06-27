Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.