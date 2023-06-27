Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,480 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,349,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 594.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $197.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

