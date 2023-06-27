Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 219,508 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after buying an additional 108,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

