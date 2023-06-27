Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

