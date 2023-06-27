Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.34 Million Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in MiMedx Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 708,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

