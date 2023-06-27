Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,278 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

