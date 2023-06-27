Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,050 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,992.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,205,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.