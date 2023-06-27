Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

