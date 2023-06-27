Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

